Introducing Orvis: a minimalist portfolio theme for photographers, designers, or visual artists. Activate Jetpack’s Custom Content Types module to display portfolio projects in a contemporary Masonry grid.

Designed by Automattic’s Thomas Guillot, Orvis was inspired by the photographer wife of a colleague/friend, and named as a nod to their dog, a sweet black Lab.

Take Orvis for a ride on your site today!

