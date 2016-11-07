Theme-o-rama

We have a November treat for theme-lovers – a slew of new free themes by Automattic designers and theme wranglers have made their debut on WordPress.org. Meet the fabulous five:
Crafted by Caroline Moore, Affinity features an elegant multi-panel scrolling front page. Geared to weddings and family announcements, it’s flexible enough to suit a wide variety of sites.
Thomas Guillot designed Shoreditch especially for businesses who want to easily combine multiple panels on any page.
Looking for a fresh new blogging-focussed theme? Check out our trio:
- A modern blogging theme that shows off gorgeous photography, Revelar is designed by Filipe Varela and developed by Ola Bodera;
- Tammie Lister‘s Cols features a minimalist multi-column text display; and
- Lyretail, designed by Mel Choyce and developed by Caroline Moore, is a clean single-column theme for personal bloggers with prominent social links in the header.
Take your favorite for a spin today!