Tired of Vagrant? Try Laravel Valet

I’ve used Vagrant for more than a year now and although it was crashing from time to time, I always managed to get it working again. Not last week. I don’t what happened, but enough was enough – I decided to pull the plug and look for a better alternative.
I thought about switching back to MAMP, as my needs are pretty straightforward. At the same time, I was also on the lookout for something a bit more modern, something that would allow me to use a custom
*.dev URL like Vagrant and share my local site to the world without a headache. That’s when I found Laravel Valet (or Valet for short).
Valet is a Laravel development environment for Mac minimalists. No Vagrant, No Apache, No Nginx, No `/etc/hosts file`. You can even share your sites publicly using local tunnels.
It’s so easy I wish I’d switched to it a few months ago when it was initially released.
Don’t get me wrong – Vagrant is still great for big development environments. But for my own simple WordPress needs, Valet is the perfect tool which I would highly recommend to fellow WordPress developers.
How to install?
The official documentation and the article written by Tom McFarlin on TutsPlus are both really clear, but I’ll share my own process in case you’d like to try it.
1. Install Homebrew
Install Homebrew:
/usr/bin/ruby -e "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Homebrew/install/master/install)"
2. Update Homebrew
Once installed, make sure you have the latest version of all the packages using
brew update.
If you get an error, you probably need to update your
.bash_profile. From the terminal, enter
sudo nano .bash_profile. It will open the file. Add the following line to it:
export PATH="/usr/local/bin:$PATH"
Save and close (
ctrl+X,
Y then
enter). Let’s make sure we reload the new file now with
source .bash_profile in the terminal.
3. Install PHP 7.0 and MariaDB
We need to install PHP 7.0 using Homebrew:
brew install homebrew/php/php70
We also need to install a database:
brew install mariadb
4. Install Composer
Valet requires Composer to work. If you don’t have it installed on your computer, run this in your terminal to get the latest Composer version:
php -r "copy('https://getcomposer.org/installer', 'composer-setup.php');" php -r "if (hash_file('SHA384', 'composer-setup.php') === 'aa96f26c2b67226a324c27919f1eb05f21c248b987e6195cad9690d5c1ff713d53020a02ac8c217dbf90a7eacc9d141d') { echo 'Installer verified'; } else { echo 'Installer corrupt'; unlink('composer-setup.php'); } echo PHP_EOL;" php composer-setup.php php -r "unlink('composer-setup.php');" mv composer.phar /usr/local/bin/composer
5. Install Valet
First of all, we need to make sure we can install Valet.
From the terminal, enter
sudo nano .bash_profile. Once the file is open, add a new line to it:
export PATH="$PATH:$HOME/.composer/vendor/bin"
Save and close the file (
ctrl+X,
Y then
enter). Reload the new file with
source .bash_profile in the terminal.
Now we can continue our installation:
composer global require laravel/valet
Once it’s done you will see a success message like so:
Writing lock file. Generating autoload files.
Now we need to finalize the installation of Valet:
valet install
After a moment you should get a
Valet installed successfully! message.
That’s it. Valet is installed and is running.
6. Using Valet
To start using Valet, you need to “park” it. Go to a folder containing all you sites, e.g.
cd /Sites/, and simply type
valet park. From now on, all the folders inside this
Site folder will get a
.dev URL. So for example, a folder named
MyAwesomeWordPressSite will be accessible from
http://myawesomewordpresssite.dev.
I downloaded the latest version of WordPress and created a new folder called…
WordPress. So when I type
wordpress.dev in my browser I’m being redirected to my WordPress site. On the first launch, you will have to install WordPress the same way you’d do on a server.
WordPress: The first launch
First of all, we need to start the MySQL server so in your terminal just enter
mysql.server start. This step is pretty much the equivalent of
vagrant up. You will have to do it every time you want to work. To turn it off just enter
mysql.server stop (just like
vagrant halt).
Then you will need a MySQL database.
In the terminal, run: (
whatever is the name of our database here)
mysql -uroot CREATE DATABASE whatever; exit
If you prefer a GUI, I would recommend Sequel Pro to create and manage my databases. It’s free and it has a simple interface.
Name: Valet (can be anything) Host: 127.0.0.1 Username: root Password: leave it blank!
Now we can proceed with the WordPress installation.
If you run into an error like
Fatal error: Uncaught phpmailerException: Invalid address: wordpress@ we need to update the WordPress driver. In the terminal run:
sudo nano ~/.composer/vendor/laravel/valet/cli/drivers/WordPressValetDriver.php
Add within
frontControllerPath:
$_SERVER['SERVER_NAME'] = $siteName.'.dev';
Save and close the file (
ctrl+X,
Y then
enter).
And that’s it… You’re done.
WordPress Trunk
You can also have a Trunk version of WordPress. Just create a new folder (still in
Sites), e.g.
WordPress-Trunk, and checkout WordPress.
cd /Sites/WordPress-Trunk svn co https://develop.svn.wordpress.org/trunk/src/ .
So every time you want to update this install all you need to do is:
cd /Sites/WordPress-Trunk/src/ svn up
If you now go to
http://wordpress-trunk.dev, you will see an error 404 because Valet doesn’t understand it’s a WordPress site. No worries. You just need to link the
src folder to Valet (where the actual WordPress site is).
cd /Sites/WordPress-Trunk/src/ valet link
Now you can access Trunk via
http://src.dev. As it’s not ideal as a URL let’s rename it to
http://trunk-wordpress.dev:
mv ~/.valet/Sites/src ~/.valet/Sites/trunk-wordpress
Et voilà! You can access you freshly downloaded WordPress Trunk install in your browser with
http://trunk-wordpress.dev.
4 thoughts on “Tired of Vagrant? Try Laravel Valet”
I’ve only had headaches with Vagrant and have been wanting to move off MAMP for a while. My needs are also simple.🙂 Thanks for pointing this out and walking through it!
And why not to try wocker ? Docker made easy for WordPress
in my opinion Valet has a lot of dependency,local instalation and config ,
Thanks for share this post
I’ve never heard of Wocker before so thanks for sharing🙂 I can see it requires Vagrant though.
I just set this up to give it a go and, while I don’t see it as a complete Vagrant replacement, it seems very useful for what it’s designed for!
One benefit worth noting is that Valet doesn’t take up a bunch of space on your system, from what I can see. Each Vagrant instance is essentially a whole virtual OS and, over time, those can add up and take up a bunch of space on your hard drive. That may not have been as big of an issue if you were using VVV. But the typical way Vagrant is used is more of a one-off instance on a per-project basis. This is how Chassis is set up and I’ve noticed I get close to running out of space after I spin up more and more projects. Valet may solve that if I use it where I can!
Below are a couple of additional commands that I found may be handy.
If you wish to remove a directory from the list of parked directories, you can do so via the
valet forgetcommand:
If you wish to view the list of parked directories, you can execute the following command:
Above, you mentioned using
linkto set up Trunk. You can also unlink directories by following the same routine, using
unlinkinstead:
Thanks for sharing this great walkthrough!
