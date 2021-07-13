Resources for block theme development

With WordPress 5.8 launching on July 20th, it seems like a great time to round up some resources to help theme authors prepare for the future. By now, you’ve probably heard about block themes and the upcoming future of full site editing. Perhaps you have even begun to explore creating a block theme or adapting your current theme to some of the new features, like template editing mode. Whether you’re just starting out or already deep in the block theme world, the following resources should help you be aware of what’s to come and how to get involved in shaping the future. If you’re looking for a quick snapshot, it’s recommended to review the following for 5.8:

Curate your information

Since block themes are currently evolving along with the features to support them, it’s helpful to start by figuring out what will help you stay up to date with the latest happenings, as that makes sense for you. Here are a few options:

Dive into resources

Outside of knowing the latest, it helps to know what the best practices are to follow. The following should give you great places to start:

Learn from and with others

Since this is an area that folks across the WordPress community are diving into, there are some fantastic ways to keep in touch with what others are experimenting with, how they are solving problems, how they are getting started, and more. Especially during a time where we can’t meet up and look over someone’s shoulder at a WordCamp, hopefully these resources help bridge that divide even a tiny bit.

While these are the resources we found most useful, we’d love to hear from you too. What resources have been helpful for you to explore block themes and the various pathways leading up to full site editing? Share in the comments so we can all learn together.