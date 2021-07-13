Resources for block theme development

With WordPress 5.8 launching on July 20th, it seems like a great time to round up some resources to help theme authors prepare for the future. By now, you’ve probably heard about block themes and the upcoming future of full site editing. Perhaps you have even begun to explore creating a block theme or adapting your current theme to some of the new features, like template editing mode. Whether you’re just starting out or already deep in the block theme world, the following resources should help you be aware of what’s to come and how to get involved in shaping the future. If you’re looking for a quick snapshot, it’s recommended to review the following for 5.8:
- Review the Make Themes summary of theme features in 5.8.
- Read the Dev Notes on introducing theme.json and layout and content width for more specifics about block theme updates.
- Check out an updated scope of remaining site editing projects to get a sense of what’s to come beyond 5.8.
Curate your information
Since block themes are currently evolving along with the features to support them, it’s helpful to start by figuring out what will help you stay up to date with the latest happenings, as that makes sense for you. Here are a few options:
- Check out a summary of ways to keep up with full site editing to choose your own adventure.
- Read the Gutenberg + Themes Roundups to get the latest & greatest information for anything cutting edge.
- Join the monthly Block theme meeting to discuss block themes, ask questions, give feedback, etc.
Dive into resources
Outside of knowing the latest, it helps to know what the best practices are to follow. The following should give you great places to start:
- Block Theme Documentation is currently outlined with a Learn WordPress course planned and a discussion underway about future documentation.
- Carolina Nymark created fullsiteediting.com that walks you through how to set up a block theme.
- Review the current posts on this very site focused on all things block theme building.
Learn from and with others
Since this is an area that folks across the WordPress community are diving into, there are some fantastic ways to keep in touch with what others are experimenting with, how they are solving problems, how they are getting started, and more. Especially during a time where we can’t meet up and look over someone’s shoulder at a WordCamp, hopefully these resources help bridge that divide even a tiny bit.
- Check out the Theme Experiments Repo to see what others are building/doing to get started. You can even quickly create a blank theme to get started using resources within that repo.
- Review previous demos/walk throughs: Marcus has some great block theme videos to check out that show him learning as he goes & Helen has a 3-hour long video of her doing the same.
- There was a recent hallway hangout around the concept of Universal themes that might be of interest to view, especially if you’re a theme shop. Here’s a write up about the concept as well.
- If you’re keen to help explore and give feedback on theme.json, there’s a call for testing with the FSE Outreach Program that you can follow along with a recording of a great hallway hangout about theme.json and the test itself.
While these are the resources we found most useful, we’d love to hear from you too. What resources have been helpful for you to explore block themes and the various pathways leading up to full site editing? Share in the comments so we can all learn together.
5 thoughts on “Resources for block theme development”
Thank you so much for making the curated resources. Although my wordpress related project is only making some simple blogs and sites but I am interested to follow the current development in the WordPress world.
Anne,
I was wondering whether there is a good beginner-friendly Workflow setup resource for a block theme development. I am especially interested in setting up a workflow environment to build a child theme for Blockbase universal theme. Thank you