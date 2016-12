Looking for a fresh, elegant theme for a restaurant or other food-related site? Explore Canapé, now available in the WordPresss.org theme repo. Designed by Automattic’s Ola Laczek, Canapé retains its sophisticated look on mobile, tablet, and desktop screens.

Add features like food menus and customer testimonials with Jetpack, and showcase up to three food-menu sections on the homepage.

Check out the Canapé demo or download it and start experimenting.

