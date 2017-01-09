We have three Automattic-made themes now available on WordPress.org.
Rebalance is a fresh take on the classic Imbalance 2 theme. Designed by Mel Choyce and developed by Allan Cole, Rebalance is a contemporary portfolio theme for photographers, artists, and graphic designers looking to showcase their work, and features an elegant Masonry grid for displaying both blog posts and Jetpack portfolio projects.
Another Mel Choyce-designed creation, Karuna is a clean business theme crafted with health and wellness-focused sites in mind. With bright, bold colors, prominent featured images, and support for customer testimonials via Jetpack, your business’s brand is sure to shine with Karuna, which was developed by Caroline Moore.
Child theme Sidespied puts a new spin on Espied, a classic portfolio theme. Created by Tammie Lister, Sidespied shows off photos and images of all kinds in a clean grid layout.
2 thoughts on “Rebalance, Karuna, and Sidespied”
I’m always interested in what the pros come up with theme-wise. There are so many themes out there that most originality anymore is subtle. But these, and quite a few other more unique, themes from Themeshaper, who’s part of Automattic, who’s associated with WordPress, are among the best of the crop. If you’re looking for a solid free theme, Themeshaper/Automattic should be a primary stop.
Hey Michael, thanks for the kind words about our themes, we appreciate it!