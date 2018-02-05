Lodestar Launches

Lodestar is now launched on WordPress.org. Designed by Mel Choyce and developed by Laurel Fulford, Lodestar is a precursor to Twenty Seventeen, and you’ll see echoes of that default theme throughout, starting with its multi-panel front-page layout. A filterable portfolio section is available through Jetpack, along with a stylish testimonials page.

Mel shares a bit about Lodestar’s origins:

Lodestar started as a restaurant theme named “Porterhouse.” I designed it before we had a good solution for multi-panel homepages, so it was tabled. Once we had a couple solid multi-panel homepage themes, I redesigned it as a more generic business theme.

Explore the Lodestar demo, study the setup guide, or download and give it a try.

Lodestar screensnshot

Author: Kathryn P.

Theme Whisperer at Automattic, web designer, WordPress enthusiast and baker extraordinaire.

